Xbox Drops Prices For Game Pass Ultimate And PC

Asha Sharma has made her first real big move to change Microsoft Gaming.
Team Xbox made this announcement on Xbox Wire:
Starting today, Game Pass Ultimate drops from $29.99 to $22.99 a month. PC Game Pass will also drop from $16.49 to $13.99 a month. Prices may vary by region.
They also made removed Call of Duty from Game Pass. The announcement comes a week after an internal email leaked where Asha said that Game Pass is too expensive. Jez Corden reacted to this story by claiming that their long-term plan is to make Game Pass more flexible, with a ‘pick-your-own-plan’ model.
The announcement ended with this statement, that sounds like it was handwritten by Asha herself:
Our players cover a wide breadth of geographies, preferences, and tastes, so while there isn’t a single model that’s best for everyone, this change responds to a lot of feedback we’ve gotten so far. We’ll continue to listen and learn.
Thank you for being a part of the Xbox community.