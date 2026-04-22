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Xbox Drops Prices For Game Pass Ultimate And PC

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It didn’t take that long to go from the leaked memo to action.

Asha Sharma has made her first real big move to change Microsoft Gaming.

Team Xbox made this announcement on Xbox Wire:

Starting today, Game Pass Ultimate drops from $29.99 to $22.99 a month. PC Game Pass will also drop from $16.49 to $13.99 a month. Prices may vary by region.

They also made removed Call of Duty from Game Pass. The announcement comes a week after an internal email leaked where Asha said that Game Pass is too expensive. Jez Corden reacted to this story by claiming that  their long-term plan is to make Game Pass more flexible, with a ‘pick-your-own-plan’ model.

The announcement ended with this statement, that sounds like it was handwritten by Asha herself:

Our players cover a wide breadth of geographies, preferences, and tastes, so while there isn’t a single model that’s best for everyone, this change responds to a lot of feedback we’ve gotten so far. We’ll continue to listen and learn.

Thank you for being a part of the Xbox community.

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