Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma Declares That Game Pass Is Too Expensive

Sounds like Asha doesn’t have to deal with margin pressure.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma has signaled her intention to change Game Pass.

In an internal email at Microsoft Gaming, she said this:

Game Pass is central to gaming value on Xbox. It’s also clear that the current model isn’t the final one.

Short term, Game Pass has become too expensive for players, so we need a better value equation. Long term, we will evolve Game Pass into a more flexible system, which will take time to test and learn around.

Game Pass experienced a flurry of price and package changes in the past few years, so that even the lowest tier has gone up in price.

It must be said that Microsoft keeps a lot of their figures to themselves nowadays. So we can’t declare, for example, that Asha is planning changes because Game Pass subs or revenue are down.

But we know that Microsoft made those changes to chase margin and profitability goals that Asha no longer has to worry about anymore. This may be more about repairing Xbox’s reputation than just chasing numbers.