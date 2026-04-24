Shuhei Yoshida: PlayStation Studios’ PC Ports Did Not Affect PS5 Sales, Sees No Proof They Will Stop

Shuhei Yoshida has shared some interesting thoughts about PlayStation Studios’ foray into PC.

Two months ago multiple sources, notably Jason Schreier, claimed that Sony would stop bringing their single party PlayStation games to PC. But former Sony executive Yoshida, an actual industry insider, doesn’t seem to believe that’s happening.

In his words:

I’m not seeing any proof of them changing their strategy this generation.

Shuhei also debunked the notion that PC ports devalue the PlayStation brand, saying:

I do not think that really affected the adoption of PlayStation hardware like PS5 in any way.

On the contrary, Shuhei is very positive about the idea of PlayStation’s games on PC. As he explained, they were not allowed to make these ports when PlayStation was new. (Developers like Psygnosis and Square Enix would port their own games to PC separately).

As production costs went up, it became harder for these games to remain profitable. Shuhei says that PC ports helped recoup their investments and allowed them to fund new games.

Sony allegedly made $ 300 million on their first batch of PC ports from 2021 to 2023.