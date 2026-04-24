Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Shuhei Yoshida: PlayStation Studios’ PC Ports Did Not Affect PS5 Sales, Sees No Proof They Will Stop

by

Shuhei speaking out to debunk supposed conventional wisdom on console exclusives.

Shuhei Yoshida has shared some interesting thoughts about PlayStation Studios’ foray into PC.

Two months ago multiple sources, notably Jason Schreier, claimed that Sony would stop bringing their single party PlayStation games to PC. But former Sony executive Yoshida, an actual industry insider, doesn’t seem to believe that’s happening.

In his words:

I’m not seeing any proof of them changing their strategy this generation.

Shuhei also debunked the notion that PC ports devalue the PlayStation brand, saying:

I do not think that really affected the adoption of PlayStation hardware like PS5 in any way.

On the contrary, Shuhei is very positive about the idea of PlayStation’s games on PC. As he explained, they were not allowed to make these ports when PlayStation was new. (Developers like Psygnosis and Square Enix would port their own games to PC separately).

As production costs went up, it became harder for these games to remain profitable. Shuhei says that PC ports helped recoup their investments and allowed them to fund new games.

Sony allegedly made $ 300 million on their first batch of PC ports from 2021 to 2023.

Recent Videos

AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE BIGGEST CHANGES & MORE

AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE BIGGEST CHANGES & MORE
Saros - Before You Buy

Saros - Before You Buy
How Capcom Did The IMPOSSIBLE

How Capcom Did The IMPOSSIBLE
20 Games Where You REGRET Doing The RIGHT THING

20 Games Where You REGRET Doing The RIGHT THING
Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make

Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make
20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty

20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty
GTA 6: 10 Features IT SHOULD STEAL

GTA 6: 10 Features IT SHOULD STEAL
Windrose - Before You Buy

Windrose - Before You Buy
10 BRAND NEW GAMES, STARFIELD PS5 BACKLASH & MORE

10 BRAND NEW GAMES, STARFIELD PS5 BACKLASH & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , ,