Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Rumor: Gears of War: E-Day Releasing On Or After September 2026

by

We will find out soon enough.

We seem to have a new rumor on Gears of War: E-Day’s potential release date.

The Ghost Of Hope was talking randomly about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Twitter when someone asked him if Activision could choose to release the game in October.

The Ghost Of Hope suddenly said this:

They’re not doing September cause Xbox has Gears and other stuff then

It’s is not quite clear if he shared a rumor based on a source, or if he’s just speculating. And he may be counting on that vagueness to be allowed to share it.

We won’t have to wait that long to find out for sure anyway. This year’s Xbox Games Showcase will come with a Gears of War: E-Day Direct that will last 30 minutes long. There’s no way they will share all these details about these game and not have a release date by the end.

Recent Videos

AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE BIGGEST CHANGES & MORE

AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE BIGGEST CHANGES & MORE
Saros - Before You Buy

Saros - Before You Buy
How Capcom Did The IMPOSSIBLE

How Capcom Did The IMPOSSIBLE
20 Games Where You REGRET Doing The RIGHT THING

20 Games Where You REGRET Doing The RIGHT THING
Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make

Why a SUPERMAN Video Game Is So Hard To Make
20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty

20 Games That Are WAY Better on Higher Difficulty
GTA 6: 10 Features IT SHOULD STEAL

GTA 6: 10 Features IT SHOULD STEAL
Windrose - Before You Buy

Windrose - Before You Buy
10 BRAND NEW GAMES, STARFIELD PS5 BACKLASH & MORE

10 BRAND NEW GAMES, STARFIELD PS5 BACKLASH & MORE
Category: Tag: , , , ,