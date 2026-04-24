Rumor: Gears of War: E-Day Releasing On Or After September 2026

We will find out soon enough.

We seem to have a new rumor on Gears of War: E-Day’s potential release date.

The Ghost Of Hope was talking randomly about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on Twitter when someone asked him if Activision could choose to release the game in October.

The Ghost Of Hope suddenly said this:

They’re not doing September cause Xbox has Gears and other stuff then

It’s is not quite clear if he shared a rumor based on a source, or if he’s just speculating. And he may be counting on that vagueness to be allowed to share it.

We won’t have to wait that long to find out for sure anyway. This year’s Xbox Games Showcase will come with a Gears of War: E-Day Direct that will last 30 minutes long. There’s no way they will share all these details about these game and not have a release date by the end.