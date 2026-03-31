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Xbox Games Showcase 2026 Locked In For June 7 With Gears Of War: E-Day Direct – And FanFest Is Also Back

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Good luck for everyone getting into Xbox Fanfest!

Xbox Games Showcase is locked in this year for June 7, 2026.

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma made the announcement on Twitter:

Sunday, June 7 is locked in.

Xbox Games Showcase 2026 is almost here with a deep dive into Gears of War: E-Day Direct.

In my first month, I heard clearly that our community values Xbox FanFest. As part of the return of Xbox, we made the decision to bring it back to LA to recognize the players who’ve been with us over the years.

Looking forward to celebrating together!

Xbox Games Showcase and the Gears of War: E-Day Direct will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Tiktok, starting 10 AM PT.

As was the case in previous events, the Xbox Fanfest is free, but you can only apply to join via lottery, which will be held from now until April 12, 2026. You can apply for the lottery here.

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