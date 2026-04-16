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Gears of War: E-Day Direct Is Confirmed To Run 30 Minutes Long

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There’s so many questions that we could finally get the answers for now.

Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty is raising hype for Gears of War: E-Day.

He said this in the latest episode of the Xbox Podcast:

I’ll say that we’ve got the Gears Direct coming, and after seeing that, we’ve probably got like a full 30 minutes, which is really great. And I don’t know.

I just love everybody in that studio, the work they’re doing. I’m excited about the game, and we’re going to have a fantastic, full 30 minutes of stuff to see.

There’s a few reasons that fans are already excited for Gears of War: E-Day. Of course, fans are looking forward to playing the younger Marcus Fenix again, and returning to the events of E-Day.

On another level, this sounds like the perfect opportunity to take us behind the curtain at the Xbox Games Technology Group, run by The Coalition’s technical director Kate Rayner.

There’s a huge appetite for Gears of War: E-Day information of all kinds, and it sounds like we’ll finally get the answers we’ve been looking for.

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