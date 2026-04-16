Gears of War: E-Day Direct Is Confirmed To Run 30 Minutes Long

There’s so many questions that we could finally get the answers for now.

Xbox Chief Content Officer Matt Booty is raising hype for Gears of War: E-Day.

He said this in the latest episode of the Xbox Podcast:

I’ll say that we’ve got the Gears Direct coming, and after seeing that, we’ve probably got like a full 30 minutes, which is really great. And I don’t know.

I just love everybody in that studio, the work they’re doing. I’m excited about the game, and we’re going to have a fantastic, full 30 minutes of stuff to see.

There’s a few reasons that fans are already excited for Gears of War: E-Day. Of course, fans are looking forward to playing the younger Marcus Fenix again, and returning to the events of E-Day.

On another level, this sounds like the perfect opportunity to take us behind the curtain at the Xbox Games Technology Group, run by The Coalition’s technical director Kate Rayner.

There’s a huge appetite for Gears of War: E-Day information of all kinds, and it sounds like we’ll finally get the answers we’ve been looking for.