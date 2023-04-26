Sons of the Forest: How To Find Bunker Locations | Patch 04 Guide

Finding bunkers just got more complicated. Here's how to re-add those green dots to your GPS.

Bunkers have changed in Sons of the Forest. As of Patch 04, bunker locations are no longer automatically marked on your GPS. Before this patch, after getting your GPS device, you’d be able to see all GPS markers on the island showing underground locations. Bunkers were marked with green dots, making navigating the mysteries of the island so much easier. Now you’ll have to find special laptops.

POI Laptops (Point of Interest Laptops) are a new mechanic. By exploring the island, you’ll want to search carefully for laptops you can use — by interacting with the laptop, new green dots will appear on your map. Not all of them, but at least some. Different laptops are found at certain locations — usually in important areas like caves. Even after these changes, all cave entrances are still marked on your map.

Patch 04 also made changes to enemy AI — and added a new lore item. Learn (a tiny fraction) of info on the mysterious cult with the Action Camera location.

How To Find Bunkers | POI Laptops Guide

POI Laptops have a RED case that makes them easier to spot in the environment. They are especially tricky to find in caves — look for the laptops near dead bodies or other lost supplies.

The first POI laptop is located in the Rebreather Cave in the far north of the map. This cave is marked on your map. It is on a beach at the location show above.

Laptops are most commonly found in story-related key item caves and bunkers. This essentially adds an extra step to story completion — but also doesn’t change anything if you remember where to find all the bunkers / caves on the map. If you’re following our guides, each shows a map location on the GPS. All of those locations are the same and can still be accessed in any order.

Another POI laptop is located in the 3D Printer Bunker in the center of the map. This is one of the most useful ‘base’ locations — there is a safe bed in the maintenance room with the 3D Printer.

Others can be found in later bunkers — the Maintenance Hatch Bunker and other locations will also feature POI laptops.