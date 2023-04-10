Sons of the Forest: How To Use Cheats In Singleplayer & Multiplayer | Admin Panel Guide

The second patch for Sons of the Forest includes a feature we’ve all been clamoring for — cheats. Don’t mess with external programs when there’s an extremely simple built-in way to give yourself invincibility, all items, and much more. Cheats work in both singleplayer and multiplayer modes, but you must be the host to activate cheats in multiplayer. Activating cheats is extremely simple and still works as of the latest patch. Check out how to activate cheats and a list of useful codes you’ll want to use.

How To Use Cheats | Admin Panel Guide

The Admin Panel is a cheat menu available to the Host of an online session. This is only available as of Patch 2 — make sure your copy of Sons of the Forest is fully patched before attempting to use cheats.

How To Use Admin Cheats : Host a Mulitplayer session or start a Singleplayer game. If you’re playing Multiplayer only the host can use the Admin Panel. Type: [ cheatstick ] Press [ F1 ] to open the Admin Panel window.

Host a Multiplayer session or start a Singleplayer game. If you're playing Multiplayer only the host can use the Admin Panel.

Type cheatstick without brackets. Type it in-game while you’re not interacting with objects. There is no confirmation window. If the code was input correctly, press F1 and an Admin Panel will appear.

Now that cheats are enabled, type the following commands to unlock special effects in-game. There are cheats to become invincible, respawn Kelvin, get all items in your inventory, and much more. Here’s a list of all the most useful commands.