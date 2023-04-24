Sons of the Forest: How To Get The Action Camera | Patch 04 Guide

The Action Camera is a new (and totally inscrutable) item added into Patch 04 for Sons of the Forest. The fourth patch adds a new method for finding underground bunkers, enemy AI improvements, and this totally new weird item. The Action Camera is so strange, you might want to revisit dangerous locations to get a good look at it. We’ll explain where to find the Action Camera and what exactly it does in the full guide below.

Where To Get The Action Camera | Lore Item Location Guide

The Action Camera is a new, difficult-to-explain item you can find in one of the many bunkers of Sons of the Forest. The Camera can’t be used to take footage or pictures, but you can use it to watch a strange video concerning the bizarre cult activities on the island.

Action Camera Location : Travel to the bunker at the large lake on the east side of the map. This is the large community bunker . You’ll need to acquire a Guest or VIP Keycard to access this area.

: Travel to the at the large lake on the east side of the map. This is the large . You’ll need to acquire a to access this area. The small camera is located inside the morgue. In the morgue, go to the back-right corner to collect the mini-camera on the cabinet with the radio.

To reach the Action Camera, you must fight through multiple levels of the Guest Bunker. This community has several hallways with apartment entrances. The room we’re looking for is at the bottom. On the way through the bunker (first visit) you’ll also need to unlock the door in the control room for your companion.

The Morgue is located down in Level 5 of the bunker, to the left of the locked door requiring a keycard use to open. The Morgue is full of Cultist bodies — that’s likely where the Action Camera comes from. Collecting the camera, a video will automatically play on the tiny screen. Holding [RMB] zooms in on the camera, giving you a better look at the footage.

The footage shows cultists arriving on the island and killing themselves in creepy rituals. If you pay close attention to the e-mails in the Control Room, you’ll see that the security team monitoring the island are worried about the cultists — fanatics are killing themselves on Puffton Property. This implies that the inhabitants of the island bunkers and the cultists are actually two different factions that aren’t aligned in their goals.

What is the point of the Action Camera? It doesn’t reveal any new mysteries or even give you clues about what to do next. The camera may have more use in the future. It could be a tool for taking pictures yourself, or you may find more footage on drives in the future. For now, you’ll just have to enjoy a short 20 second clip.