Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster: How to Beat the Thunder Gigas

When it comes to Final Fantasy games that regularly stop to kick your proverbial butt, few games in the series can compare with Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster. Though the second game in Square Enix’s flagship series has plenty of exploits that will help you to essentially break the game by the time you’re done playing through the adventure, if you take one wrong step on the world map, you can find yourself on the wrong side of the grave in a hurry.

Even with that in mind, what makes a boss like the Thunder Gigas even more surprising isn’t even that he’s the third of his kind in the Tower of Mysidia but that he also hits like a tank and takes your hits like an absolute titan. All the same, there are a few methods that the player can use to hit back at this giant and eventually put him in the ground, just like you did with his forbearers.

The three gigas in the Tower of Mysidia are the key roadblocks that serve to stop you from picking up the Ultima magic tome in Final Fantasy II. While the first two are a couple of pushovers, however, the third one might give you a surprising run for your money. In fact, even if you’re fairly over-leveled for the encounter, the Thunder Gigas can clean your clock in a shockingly short time window.

How to Defeat the Thunder Gigas in Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster

The good news about battling the Thunder Gigas in the Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster is that if you die, you don’t have to worry about starting the entire Tower of Mysidia over again. With the game’s autosave function, you’ll be right back where you were. What’s more, you can also use the experience booster to quickly level up your party and give yourself an advantage.

Still, the way that this boss tanks damage, you’re going to want to be sure you come in with a thorough strategy. Start off by healing your party completely and using ethers to refill your MP. Next, equip your strongest fighter with Ogre Killer weapons, as these cause extra damage on gigantic enemies like the Thunder Gigas.

While casting spells like Sleep and Scourge on the Thunder Gigas can give you an edge against this foe, particularly if you’ve already been using them throughout the game, giving your own characters Haste and Berserk can also help you to come out on top. Once again, if you’re struggling, remember that you can turn up the gains for abilities like these by using the Boost function in the Customization menu. Using your best attack magic can also help to whittle this enemy down.

Furthermore, you’re going to want a dedicated healer to bring your party back up to snuff in between turns. Maria is the best bet for this role, as the game practically built her to be a back-row support character. Aside from these bits of advice, however, all that you can do is keep a rough count of the 2500 HP of the Thunder Gigas and hope this monster doesn’t hit you so hard that you can’t come back from it.