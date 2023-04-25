Wildfrost: How To Complete The Big Hitter & Bigger Hitter Challenge Stones | Charm Unlock Guide

Challenges are a great way to add a bit of replay value to any game, and when those challenges add tangible rewards, well, that’s even better. Just about everything in Wildfrost is unlocked by completing some sort of challenge, with some of the most valuable being locked behind the Challenge Stones.

The Challenge Stones can be found atop Snowdwell and contain all of the challenges required to unlock Charms. Charms are, of course, some of the most powerful upgrades in the game. Naturally, you want to complete these Challenges in the most efficient way possible, and that’s where we come in. This guide will go over how you can complete the Big Hitter and Bigger Hitter challenges.

Big Hitter & Bigger Hitter Challenge

These two challenges are both very difficult if you don’t know what you are doing. Big Hitter requires you to deal 50 damage in a single hit, whilst Bigger Hitter requires a whopping 100 damage. These numbers of bonkers, and reaching damage that high via traditional means will take a lot of buffing. You would need the stars to align and build an incredibly specific deck. We have a way around this, however.

Unlockable Charms

Before we get into that, let’s quickly cover why you want to do these Challenges. For your troubles, you will unlock the Moose Charm and the Durian Charm. These two Charms are fantastic as they add a large amount of damage to whatever card you throw on them. They do have some downsides, but the tradeoff is often worth it on the right card.

The Moose Charm does the following:

“Increase Counter by 1 and Attack by 3.”

The Durian Charm on the other hand does the following:

“Increase Attack by 5. Remove all Effects.”

These are very powerful as you can probably imagine – especially when you consider there are not many Charms that offer flat damage increases. Both of these Charms work wonders on Companions with Frenzy – even Durian Charm since Frenzy is not an Effect.

How To Quickly Complete Big Hitter & Bigger Hitter

You only need 1 card to complete this Challenge. What’s even better is that you only need to play it once, and regardless of what happens after that, you will complete BOTH of these Challenges.

You are going to have to unlock the Shademancer Tribe, which is very easy to do. You’ve likely already unlocked them. When you start your run, select the Shademancer Leader regardless of stats and Effects. With this done, all you need to do is survive long enough to find the Soulbound Skulls card.

This card does the following:

“Add Soulbound to an enemy. Add Soulbound to a random Ally.”

What is Soulbound? It deals 100 damage to a Soulbound target the moment the other Soulbound target dies. Pick an enemy and then immediately kill your Soulbound afflicted Ally. This will deal 100 damage in a single hit to your enemy, and complete both challenges in a single card play. It is that simple.

Do note that Soulbound can randomly be assigned to your Leader. If this happens, your run is guaranteed to end as you can’t remove Soulbound without the Ink effect which is rare (possibly impossible) to obtain with Shademancers. Like with all challenge runs, you are going in to complete the challenge, not to beat the game.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.