Wildfrost: How To Quickly Complete The Snowball Fight Challenge Stone | Charm Unlock Guide

Between Items, Companions, Pets, and Tribes, there is a lot to unlock in Wildfrost. Every unlock is tied to some sort of challenge, however, the hardest Challenges are all found at the Challenge Stones. These mysterious stones can be found at the top of Snowdwell, and show all of the unlockable Charms.

Charms are incredibly powerful attachments that you can, well, attach to your cards. Every Charm is unique, and no Charm is worthless. Some of the best Charms are locked away behind Challenges – naturally – so we are going to walk you through how to crack open some of the trickier ones. This guide will go over how you can complete the Snowball Fight Challenge.

Snowball Fight Challenge

Like all Challenges in Wildfrost, the Snowball Fight challenge requires you to do something rather ridiculous – achieve something over the top. As you may have guessed by the name of the challenge, Snowball Fight has something to do with the Snow status. Snow is a powerful effect, however, many enemies are resistant to it, and stacking the required 15 to complete the Challenge is rather difficult.

Depending on the Tribe you are playing, your base deck could only be able to Snow a target for 2 turns by default. This is not great. You may think you have to build a very specific deck to pull off this feat, but that’s not necessarily the case. For your troubles, you will unlock the Pengu Charm.

Pengu Charm

The Pengu Charm is one of the stranger Charms in Wildfrost. It does the following:

“When Snowed, gain equal Attack.”

This can be very powerful, but also very slow. Snow slows down your Companions, but the damage buff can be very substantial for your troubles. The more Frenzy a target has, the more valuable this becomes. Barrage is also a solid choice here.

Remember, buffs to your character’s Stats stay when you Recall. If you hit your guy with a bunch of Snow Sticks, you can Recall them to keep the buff and lose the debuff. Be sure to do this when you are about to reshuffle your deck and you have a free cycle ready to go.

It can be a lot of work to get Pengu to work, but it can pay off in droves if you have enough time to set it up. This requires a very specific team that can hold its own – preferably with a lot of health and without a lot of card support since you are going to burn a lot of your actions on throwing Snow at yourself.

How To Complete The Snowball Fight Charm Quickly

So we’ve talked about the wonders of the Pengu Charm, and we’ve talked about the requirements to unlock it. Now we are going to tell you how to unlock it very quickly. One of the most common cards you will encounter in Wildfrost is Snowcake. We have found this in almost every run, and we have taken it almost every time.

Snowcake is incredibly powerful and is very close to being a “must-take”. Snowcake does the following:

“Apply 12 Snow. Consume.”

This gets you within 3 Snow of completing this Challenge. From here, all you have to do is hit an enemy with a couple of Snow Sticks, a Blizzard Globe, or a Critical from a Snowzooka, and you are done. Other combos would be with Snoof, or throwing a Storm Globe. Remember you can force reroll your hand if you don’t have the right cards to complete the combo.

As a general rule, we would recommend trying to use the Snowdwellers Tribe as they have more access to the Snow condition as well as combos linked to it. You should be able to get this done immediately after getting Snowcake. Hopefully, you manage to find it earlier in your run.

That’s all we have on Wildfrost for now. Be sure to check out our Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Wildfrost content.