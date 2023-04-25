Cult Of The Lamb’s First Major Update Is Available Now

Releasing on June 10th, 2022 Cult of the Lamb took the indie scene by storm with its cute but unsettling visual art style coupled with its great cult management and roguelike gameplay. Nearly a year after its initial release Cult of the Lamb is now set to receive its Relics of the Old Faith update which brings a ton of new amazing content to the game.

Firstly, the free update is set to add new post-game story content as players who defeated the initial final boss will now be tasked with new orders from a “mysterious otherworldly being.” Players have been asking for new content on the combat side since day one and the new update is set to add that. In the blog post, Massive Monster noted that “every boss has been revamped with new and tougher attack patterns.”

Post-game progression has also received a complete overhaul with new challenges and rewards to be tackled. The seller will now offer more items to allow players to complete previously missed doctrines as well as allowing players to unlock new follower abilities and forms. New relics also make their way to the game in this update. “From the Eye of Leshy to Clauneck’s Shoe, each of these ideological items will grant a powerful new ability for your crusades.”

In case you’re worried about the narrative place in Cult of the Lamb‘s world for these relics the Relics of the Old Faith update also introduces the new Chemach who will reveal the relics secret over time.

Everyone loves a good heavy attack and they’re making their way to Cult of the Lamb with each of the five weapon types set to set to receive secondary heavy attacks. In order to balance these new attacks new traps for opposing enemies have also been added to level the playing field including “shielded enemies, moving rivers and swinging axes.”

With Purgatory and challenge updates making their way to the game Cult of the Lamb finally has a Permadeath mode allowing every masochist to live out their dream.

A load of new additions are making their way to Cult of the Lamb including new buildings to help improve your cult, special boss followers, a new photo mode, new achievements, and brand-new accessibility options.

Cult of the Lamb‘s Relics of the Old Faith update is currently available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch for FREE.