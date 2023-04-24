Diablo 4 PC Requirements Released

With Diablo 4 set to release on June 6th, 2023 Blizzard has dropped a brand-new blog post laying out all the new additions and requirements making their way to the game based on player feedback from the previous early access beta and open beta. In the blog post, Blizzard outlined the system requirements for the latest entry in the Diablo series with the game set to take up 90GB on PC.

Minimum Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p native resolution/720p render resolution, low graphics settings, and 30fps.

64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 280 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Medium Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, medium graphics settings, and 60fps.

64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X

Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD Ryzen 1300X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

High Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 1080p resolution, high graphics settings, and 60fps.

64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Ultra 4K Spec Requirements

Settings to run Diablo IV at 4K resolution, ultra graphics settings, and 60fps.

64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or newer Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080; NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series for fully supported DLSS3 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

SSD with 90 GB available space Internet: Broadband Connection

Alongside this, according to the blog post “Diablo IV will attempt to run on hardware below minimum specifications, including HDDs, dual-core CPUs, and Integrated GPUs. However, the game experience may be significantly diminished.”

Overall the game tackles a range of different PC builds and allows for a large range of flexibility when it comes to system requirements. The above specs are set to be requirements for both the Server Slam and the launch build of Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is set to launch on June 6th, 2023 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.