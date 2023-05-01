Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Chamber of Fortitude Guide | Solutions & Collectibles Guide

Not all Jedi Chambers are puzzles in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. The real challenge is finding the Chamber of Fortitude, once you’ve unlocked it the rest is a breeze. The Chamber of Fortitude consists of a single room with a force-wielding enemy. The chamber itself is located at the bottom of a mini-dungeon full of enemies and small puzzles to complete. You’ll need to start from the top and work your way down, making this one of the most fun optional challenges in the game.

Chamber of Fortitude | Jedi Chamber Solution Guide

Unlike other Jedi Chambers, this chamber is surprisingly simple — the real challenge is finding it. The Chamber of Fortitude is located in the Corroded Silo mini dungeon. The Corroded Silo is massive structure located in the Souther Reach, near the river. To get inside, you need the Force Lift ability unlocked to access this area.

How to Enter The Corroded Silo: Climb to the top of the giant silo structure in the center of the Southern Reach. Return once you’ve unlocked Force Lift. Use it to lift the metal top on the roof. Drop down to enter the main silo structure.

Jedi Chamber: Chamber of Fortitude – Found at the lowest level of the Corroded Silo. Clear out the Bedlam Raiders guarding the entrance to unlock a shortcut, then raise a metal wall to reach the Jedi Chamber entrance.

Instead of a puzzle, the Chamber of Fortitude is a single room. Entering the room will trigger the Anoth Estra boss. This mini boss is one of the Bedlam Raiders. Your goal for this chamber is to defeat the boss and claim your reward. Most of the challenge is navigating the small Corroded Silo area.

Jedi Temple Boss: Anoth Estra – A Bedlam Raider wielding a double-bladed lightsaber. He guards the main arena of the Chamber of Fortitude.

Essence: Persistence Perk – Reward for completing the Chamber of Fortitude.

Corroded Silo | Collectible Locations

Unlike other Jedi Chambers, you’ll need to travel through two locations. We’ll list the collectibles for the Corroded Silo and the Chamber of Detachment itself. The Jedi Chamber is a single room.

Chest : Goatee and Mustache Beard – Found near the top of the silo. When dropping down from the metal beams, one will break. Dash forward to land on the catwalk and collect this treasure.

: Goatee and Mustache Beard – Found near the top of the silo. When dropping down from the metal beams, one will break. Dash forward to land on the catwalk and collect this treasure. Chest : Arakyd Heavy Body – Midway down the silo, Cal will zipline across the silo and clamber onto metal wall grates. After ambushing a guard on the ledge, turn left. Wall-run and climb up and the treasure.

: Arakyd Heavy Body – Midway down the silo, Cal will zipline across the silo and clamber onto metal wall grates. After ambushing a guard on the ledge, turn left. Wall-run and climb up and the treasure. Chest: Bumpy Rubber Material – Directly below the previous chest, look down under the metal grating. There’s a chest. Use Force Lift and Smash and you can collect it without even finding the real method. You can also reach the bridge nearby and drop down a level to discover a breakable wall.

Chamber of Detachment | Collectible Locations

The chamber is small but features one hidden treasure. Smash the vases in the room to reveal it.