Dead Island 2: My Mailman Was a Zombie Quest Guide

There are a lot of great side quests in Dead Island 2, however, some of the best are the Lost & Found quests that require players to do a little bit of legwork before breaking into locked treasure chests and collecting the high-tier weapons and loot that’s hidden inside.

The “My Mailman Was a Zombie” Lost & Found quest is accessible pretty early on in Dead Island 2, however, tasks players with exploring every nook and cranny of Bel-Air in order to unlock a crate and get a solid weapon.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the “My Mailman Was a Zombie” side quest in Dead Island 2.

My Mailman Was a Zombie Walkthrough

While you’ll be able to find the mail truck and locked crate as soon as you gain access to the streets of Bel-Air, you won’t be able to start the My Mailman Was a Zombie quest until you’ve completed the Saddled Up For Santa Monica main quest where you deal with Michael inside Emma’s house and are left to wander the streets of LA at night. You’ll also need to have completed the #Clickbait side quest that’s available at the G.O.A.T. streamer house in Bel-Air.

With all of those prerequisites taken care of, head to the crashed mail truck in Bel-Air located at the spot on the map below.

Once you’ve made it to the truck, pick up the note on the ground next to it titled “Signature Required” and the quest will begin. To get the Mailman’s keys, you’ll need to head to the three locations detailed in the note you found on the ground:

70 Alpine Drive

59 Alpine Drive

143 Glitterati Corner

59 Alpine Drive is the G.O.A.T. streamer house that’s across the street from the mail truck. Head over and inspect the packages outside the front door.

After looking at them, head north to 143 Glitterati Corner and inspect the packages outside the gate of the house marked on the map below. Once you inspect them, you’ll have one more house to check.

Head as far north as you possibly can to find 70 Alpine Drive. It’s the starting area of the game when you first got to Bel-Air. Outside the garage, you’ll find the zombified mailman who’s turned into a Caustic Slobber apex zombie named “Wayne the Mailman.” Take it down and you’ll be rewarded with some loot and the Mailman’s Keys.

With the keys in hand, return to the mail truck and open the case. The quest will be completed and you’ll get the Raven, a rare sharpshooter rifle.