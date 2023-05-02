Redfall Settings Change Makes A Significant Improvement

Redfall launched, and the reviews have not been all that great. While developers at Arkane will likely have a wide assortment of fixes and improvements coming out, there is one change you can do yourself. Those enjoying this game with a controller might want to change one setting right from the start. According to reports online, this change has improved the experience overall. However, this might just be a temporary fix right now as, again, we will have to wait and see just what exactly the developers will bring out in the form of a patch update.

If you’re playing with a controller, it’s been noted by a Twitter user and industry insider Klobrille that players will want to change the Input Response Preset. If you head into the game settings under the General Tab, you’ll find that there is a setting input called Input Response Preset. What you want to do is change it to where the preset is at Low. That should adjust the controller stick input speed which, according to others online, it has made a significant improvement to the gameplay experience.

Fortunately, you can get into this setting right away in the game, so if you’re just starting the game play out and find the controller to feel a bit off; this setting should hopefully turn things around. Of course, that is just one change to the game that players can make themselves; it’s likely far from the only thing that players would like Arkane to fix. Since Redfall just launched and is available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, there are likely quite a few players that are able to provide feedback for the development team.

For some, this might be a frustrating release with problems that you might be waiting on Arkane to tweak. Hopefully, if you’re enjoying this game on Xbox Game Pass, you’ll find something else to go through until some of these updates land on the game. At any rate, for those who might not have been keeping too close of tabs with Redfall, we have you covered.

Redfall puts players into a fictional island town of the same name. When a science experiment goes wrong, a legion of vampires is unleashed. Blocking out the sun and cutting the island off from the rest of the world, the vampires begin their hunt to take out the citizens of Redfall. Players will be stepping into the role of one of the group of hero protagonists available to fight back. Each hero comes with their own unique attributes or powers. Best of all, the game does offer online cooperative multiplayer support so you and your friends can join together and run through the campaign.

Likewise, if you’re just starting out the game and would like a hand to guide you then we can help. Check out our Beginners Guide to Redfall right here.