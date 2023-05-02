Marvel’s Midnight Suns Canceled For The Nintendo Switch

The development team over at Firaxis Games brought out Marvel’s Midnight Suns into the marketplace back at the end of 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. However, it was noted that there was still work going towards the launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Today we’re learning that the development team has decided to kill off the port intended for the Nintendo Switch platform.

Thanks to Comic Book, we discovered that Firaxis Games had decided to cancel the Nintendo Switch port. Instead, the developers aim to deliver a game port for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms on May 11, 2023. So for those of you who have been waiting on this tactical RPG, you don’t have very long to wait. Unfortunately, only the Nintendo Switch version of the game received the cut. We’re not entirely sure why the studio dropped the platform. Still, hopefully, those that were waiting on the game to launch for the Nintendo Switch have an alternative platform available to go through this title.

In fact, it’s a game that has received great reviews. So again, this would be a bit of a shame if you’re only on the Nintendo Switch platform. Meanwhile, the narrative is centered around a Hydra scientist that was able to fully resurrect Lilith. Players would take on the role of a new original hero named the Hunter that would be customized to their liking. This included everything from the appearance of your character and being able to decide on your reactions to the narrative as it plays out.

As mentioned, Marvel’s Midnight Suns was released into the marketplace in 2022 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. So we have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view below. However, it’s not meant to be our reception to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version of the game. Those platforms will be arriving in the marketplace next week, on May 11, 2023. But this video might be worth watching if you’re still after some of our overall impressions and a bit more insight into what you can expect with the gameplay mechanics or storyline. Our coverage should hopefully give you enough content to help you decide whether you want to pick this game up.