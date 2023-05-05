Redfall Has Entered Steam’s Hall of Shame

Redfall has been one of the games hyped up and anticipated for Xbox players. This exclusive was recently released into the marketplace by a development team known for bringing out some solid video games. Unfortunately, however, Redfall was anything but a solid experience for players. Instead, plenty of flack was sent back from the community who felt cheated out of $70 to purchase the game or wasted their time going through it. As a result, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, had to make some statements over the matter.

Phil Spencer has expressed his disappointment with the launch of Redfall and felt that the team didn’t meet the internal goals. While the head of Xbox still has plenty of faith in Arkane, Redfall fell incredibly short of the expectations of fans and the team at Xbox. Currently, we know that the development studio is still working on the game, so we’ll have to wait and see if Arkane will be able to turn this title around. For instance, Arkane should be working on an update that will deliver the 60 FPS mode that was previously promised for the game before developers had to delay its arrival.

Today, we’re finding that Redfall has reached a new low by entering the Hall of Shame. Thanks to The Gamer, we’re finding that on the Steam250 website, Redfall is one of the most poorly rated games right now. This website can track not only the best games released on Steam but also the worst performers. This gets updated regularly. Current rankings for the bottom worst Steam games right now have Redfall sitting in at a fourteenth place.

That’s obviously something Arkane is hopeful of turning around, but again we’ll just have to see if this ends up being the case. Redfall is an FPS title that puts players into a fictional island town. When a science experiment goes wrong, a legion of vampires enters the town and cuts it off from the rest of the world. Players are then taking the role of a hero protagonist in an attempt to rid the vampires and the cultist group that follow them.

If you’re interested in our personal impressions of the game, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage on Redfall down below. We offer our impressions of the storyline, mechanics, and visuals of the title while avoiding anything that would be deemed a spoiler for those that are interested in playing through the game.