Dead Island 2: Jo’s Rainy Day Stash Quest Guide

There are a lot of excellent side quests to sink your teeth into in Dead Island 2, but some of the best are the Lost & Found quests since they’re each guaranteed to net you a rare item that can be used to fight off the zombie hordes or a pile of other great loot. The tricky thing with the Lost & Found quests, however, is that they don’t tell you specifically where to go, instead, they give you a general outline of what to do and then let you figure it all out yourself.

Jo’s Rainy Day Stash is one such Lost & Found quest that has players exploring Venice Beach in search of a key to get into Jo’s stash to get their hands on a fat stack of cash and a zombie-killing weapon.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Jo’s Rainy Day Stash side quest in Dead Island 2.

Jo’s Rainy Day Stash Walkthrough

To start Jo’s Rainy Day Stash, you’ll need to have access to Venice Beach. Once you get there, head to the northern surf rental shop marked with a shark holding a surfboard on the map. Get inside the shop by destroying the security alarm above the door and then breaking a giant glass window to get in. Next to the cash register on the counter, you’ll find a collectible named “Jo’s Secret Stash.” Pick it up to begin the quest.

The note says that Jo is stashing his cash with a woman “near the main store.” Leave the surf shop you’re currently in and head to the southern location marked with the other shark on the map. Head inside and pick up the phone on the counter named “Jo’s Beloved Baby.”

The document shows a post on Instagram that shows Jo’s red truck saying that it’s in the parking lot. Head to the parking lot to the southeast of the main surf shop marked on the map below:

In the parking lot, you’ll find Jo’s red truck along with several zombies that will attack you when you get close by. Take them all out and make sure to kill the zombie named “Jo’s Shambling Body.” Once it goes down, he’ll drop another collectible, this time called “Jo’s Final Farewell.”

In the note, it’ll say that he took his stash to “Marla’s.” Marla’s is the name of a nearby restaurant that’s located across the street from the Blue Crab Grill safehouse. You can’t get in through the front door, however, so instead you’ll have to go around back and climb onto the roof.

Avoid the traps on the roof and then take out the zombies that are waiting there for you. After dealing with them, you’ll find the stash in a large crate.