Dead Island 2: Missing: Jamal | Lost & Found Quest

The Missing quests in Dead Island 2 are a subsection of the Lost & Found quests that have players searching for characters who’ve gone missing in the streets of “Hell-A” only to find that they’ve been turned into one of the undead (sorry, spoilers.)

The Missing quests, in particular, are smaller side quests that usually only span across a small area of one of the game’s many districts. Because they’re more bite-sized, however, they’re great quests to follow if you’re looking to get some XP to level up or grind crafting resources.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete Missing: Jamal in Dead Island 2.

Missing: Jamal Walkthrough

In order to access the Missing quests, you’ll need to have progressed through Dead Island 2‘s story until you’ve turned the water back on for the Sterling Hotel in Ocean Avenue at the end of the main mission called “Plumbing the Depths.” Once completed, you’ll have access to the hotel safehouse’s “Missing” board that lists people who’ve gone MIA. Interact with the paper on the board titled “Missing: Jamal” to begin the quest.

When you pick up the request, it’ll say that Jamal was last seen at the Halperin Hotel since he works there as a security guard. Fast travel to the hotel and then head outside to the parking lot. Enter the security stand marked on the map below by taking out the two electrical boxes (one on the outside and one on the inside) as well as the alarm above the door. Once all three boxes are destroyed, the door will open. Pick up the clipboard inside.

Head to the next security booth (marked on the map below) and take out the alarm and electrical boxes as well. Pick up the note on the ground titled “Our Fellow Security Guard” and you’ll learn that Jamal left the hotel in a red pickup truck.

Luckily, Jamal didn’t make it very far. The pickup truck is crashed in a ditch in the northeast section of the district (marked on the map below.) Jamal has been zombified inside his riot gear in the ditch along with a small horde of zombies. Kill them all and grab the keys that Jamal drops.

Take the keys to the red truck in the ditch and use them to open the crate in its bed. Once you do, the quest will be complete.