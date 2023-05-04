Battlefield Lead Talks About What Makes Series Special

When it comes to video game genres, there are typically one or two titles that stand above everything else, and all of their competition is trying to match up and prove that they’re worthy of being at the top as well. When it comes to first-person shooters, they are dominated by games like Call of Duty. The franchise continues to sell well every year that they bring a title out, and it’s an evergreen title that’ll sell long after its launch date. One of their biggest rivals has been EA’s Battlefield line, but the “battle” between them has been rather one-sided lately.

Why is that? Well, while one franchise has been releasing well-received games that sometimes sell well over 10 million units, if not double, the Battlefield line has had poorly received games by both fans and critics. They’ve been incredibly buggy at launch, and online play was sporadic at best. If anything, they were one of the developers who set the trend for releasing games well before they should have.

That’s not to say the series has nothing good to offer. They were the first to really try and push realism with looks and sounds on consoles like the PS3 and PS4. They’ve also made online modes that players did, like where many players fought it out for supremacy on a scale that their rival doesn’t often do.

Plus, they have had games that were incredibly successful in one form or another. But none of that matters if the last few games were overall bad, and their competitor is outshining them in virtually every way.

Enter EA executive Vince Zampella, who has been working to try and “fix” the franchise that so many hope will bounce back.

When comparing the series to its rival in a chat with Axios, he notes that there are “those only-in-Battlefield moments where you can kind of see something come together where it just blows your mind.”

He went on to say:

“I can’t really say too much, just because we’re not really talking about it yet, but there’s a lot that we can do there.”

So clearly, EA is working on the franchise and trying to see what they can do to save it. But whether they can or not is up for debate. After all, many of EA’s franchises aren’t in the state fans want them to be. Unfortunately, they’ve often viewed profit over product, so we’ll have to wait and see what they do here.