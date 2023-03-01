Battlefield 2042 Heads To PlayStation Plus This Month

Battlefield is an iconic video game franchise, and the latest installment to hit the marketplace is Battlefield 2042. The video game had a very rocky launch, and it took a bit of time for the developers to turn things around. Now if you haven’t given this game a chance or another go since it launched, you might have another reason. Today, we are getting word that Battlefield 2042 is landing on the PlayStation Plus subscription. Players interested in this FPS game can give it a go later this month and will find it available to claim until April.

If you have been eyeing the Battlefield 2042 video game, then you might not have to drop any money on the title. That’s, of course, if you are already a subscriber to PlayStation Plus. The announcement came today on the official Battlefield Twitter account. It’s noted that PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive Battlefield 2042 at no extra cost on March 7, 2023. So you will still have to wait a few more days before you’re able to get this game going on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 platforms. Meanwhile, it’s noted that you will have until April 3, 2023, before this game is tossed back into the storefront.

🔵 Calling all #PlayStation players…#Battlefield 2042 is coming to PlayStation Plus this March 👀 pic.twitter.com/mJqfrwZOX4 — Battlefield (@Battlefield) March 1, 2023

Players can get their squad ready and prepare to jump into the heat of battle if they are also PlayStation Plus, subscribers. Meanwhile, it was recently showcased the new battle pass content for Battlefield 2042. If you haven’t checked out that footage, you can catch the trailer right here. We also broke down the different tiers and what players will end up unlocking as they progress through the game’s battle pass. Furthermore, in other news regarding the popular FPS franchise, there is some speculation going around that EA DICE is creating a new team for the Battlefield franchise.

While we’re waiting to see what the future for the IP holds, there is still active support for Battlefield 2042. Even though the game is heading to the PlayStation Plus subscription, there are some additional platforms where players can get a copy of this game. Battlefield 2042 is currently available to pick up and play on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Battlefield 2042 in the video we have embedded above.