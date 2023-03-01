WWE 2K23 Gets Bad Bunny Pre-Order Trailer

If you’ve been a fan of the WWE for a long time, you’ll know that there is one thing they love to do above all else: get attention for their brand. That thing is bringing in big-name celebrities to help “move the needle” and get lots of news stories written about them. Over the decades of their existence, they’ve pulled from all walks of entertainment. They’ve had sports stars, actors, musicians, and more come out to have fun on their programs. Fast forward to now, and one of their more popular recent additions will arrive in WWE 2K23, the one and only Bad Bunny.

If you’re wondering why this is happening, it’s many reasons. First, in 2021, Bad Bunny wrestled in some matches in WWE. Specifically, he was part of a tag team match at Wrestlemania. That would be their biggest event of the year if you didn’t know. He partnered with Damian Priest to take on The Miz and John Morrison. As you might have guessed, Bad Bunny wasn’t in the match all the time, but when he was in the match, he impressed people with what he could do.

It turned out that he was a massive wrestling fan and was willing to do the work to ensure he looked good in and out of the ring. Sure enough, people were blown away by what he did, including doing a “Bunny Destroyer” on John Morrison outside the ring. We saw it. It was pretty awesome.

Adding to his credentials, he later joined the 2022 Royal Rumble, where he impressed people once again with his moves and got an elimination! So yeah, he’s done a lot more than you would expect for a celebrity guest.

That brings us back to WWE 2K23. The game is bringing Bad Bunny into the mix as a pre-order bonus. So if you want to play the Grammy-winning star, you can do so if you order the game early. Here’s a trailer showing him off in the game:

There’s little doubt that WWE wants this latest iteration of their wrestling game franchise to do well. Last year’s version was very much a “make or break” title due to the somewhat lackluster entries that came before it. However, they went back to basics and delivered a solid product. So with this new version, fans will want to see more and hopefully get an even more worthwhile experience.

For some, that means getting Bad Bunny.