WWE 2K23 Developers Might Be Teasing DLC Ahead Of The Game’s Launch

There is plenty of excitement building up for the WWE 2K franchise. Fans are gearing up for the release of WWE 2K23, and with it comes a slew of new content to enjoy. However, while we know the roster of characters players can play within the game has been unveiled, some individuals are missing. While it’s not surprising that plenty of characters were cut from the games to ensure the developers had enough time to bring a title out, it’s a bit unusual to see characters missing that are a part of the current roster.

Now it looks like developers are already teasing what’s to come after the WWE 2K23 game launches into the marketplace. As reported by Gamerant, there was a brief screenshot from a recent stream highlighting the upcoming game. During that screen, two particular individuals were referenced. For starters, the logo that Bray Wyatt uses and the phrase “Band News Paper” could indicate the commentator, Wade Barrett. This might be a hint of what characters are being added to the game soon.

Bray Wyatt has been a wrestler for the WWE promotion for several years, but along with several other employees, he was released in 2021. So it was likely a character that was dropped from being included in the WWE 2K23 video game during development. But in 2022, Bray returned to the WWE, making another run in the promotion. Then there’s also the addition of Wade Barrett, a current commentator for the WWE.

While Wade Barrett was a wrestler for the WWE, he has taken an in-ring hiatus. Since then, he has returned to the WWE as a member of the commentary team, where he works alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown. Perhaps these two are just a couple of new additional characters being added to WWE 2K23, with more being planned out down the road. Of course, neither was fully confirmed to be coming to the video game, so we’re still waiting on the official announcement to be made.

With that said, if you’re interested in picking up WWE 2K23, you don’t have very long to wait. Currently, WWE 2K23 is set to launch on March 17, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.