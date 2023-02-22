No Man’s Sky Gets “Fractal” Update, Allows For PS VR2 Play

If you think about it, No Man’s Sky is the perfect example of a video game finding redemption and new life years after its launch. When the title from Hello Games was announced, many people wondered how awesome it would be. The development team promised a lot, including a seamless and content-rich universe, multiplayer elements, and more. But when the game launched, it didn’t have multiplayer support. Many of the worlds you could visit were empty, and it wasn’t fun to play the game after a while. Fans and critics blasted the game, so Hello Games had to get back to work.

Thankfully, they did. They took the time and overhauled the game to make it the title that it is now. One that is much more fun and lived up to the promises made so long ago. To that end, the team released the first update of 2023 for the game, Fractal. There are two big things that this update does. The first is that it adds some new content for fans to enjoy.

The second is that it allows No Man’s Sky to be playable on the PS VR2! They even created a post on the PlayStation Blog to highlight all that the update does.

On the blog, the founder of Hello Games, Sean Murray, expressed how the team wanted their title to be on the PS VR2 from the beginning:

“From the moment PlayStation told us about their new headset we knew we’d want to support it from day one, and Fractal brings full support for PS VR2 with new immersive controls and next generation visuals.”

It’s important to state that this isn’t the game’s first VR support. They had it back in 2019, but with the PS VR2, you get the best possible VR experience for the title. The team also made a list of all the things you’d be able to do through the VR capabilities, and some of them include grabbing plants, flying your ship, and more.

As you would expect, your headset will track your eye line and movement to reflect what you’re doing in the game perfectly. The team wanted a really immersive experience, and they feel they’ve delivered that.

However, if VR isn’t possible for you, the Fractal update does have more standard content. There’s a new ship to fly, gear to wear, and a new mission called “Utopia,” where you’ll help rebuild a solar system!