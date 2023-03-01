Final Fantasy 16 Will Have PS5 Demo

When it comes to the big-name titles that many top-tier developers and publishers release, they want nothing more than to ensure that gamers are excited about it well before the launch comes. Trailers, like gameplay previews and hands-on sessions via reputable websites, are a great way to build hype. However, one method that is becoming increasingly popular with certain publishers is a demo. After all, a demo is a snapshot of a game you can play, and if you program it right, you can transfer your saved data into the full game. One such demo may be coming to Final Fantasy 16.

That announcement came via producer Naoki Yoshida, who did an interview with Famitsu and talked about many aspects of the game. It was there that he revealed that right before the release of the game, a demo would be coming out:

“A trial version is planned. However, it will be delivered just before the release date. This is because the desire to play that I got from the trial version fades away if I put it out months before the release,” Yoshida said. “We’re already preparing for the trial version, but I think we’ll probably be able to deliver the beginning of the story about two weeks before the release date.”

It should be noted that Square Enix has been releasing demos like this for several of their main titles in recent years. That includes the Team Asano games like Octopath Traveler II and Triangle Strategy. Both games had demos where you could play the beginning hours, and then when you were done, you’d be able to transfer the data you made to the main title once you bought it.

So them doing this for Final Fantasy 16 isn’t surprising, especially given that the game is meant to be one of the year’s biggest releases. Undoubtedly it will be Square Enix’s biggest release, given the hype built for it.

Yesterday alone was a great day for the title. Numerous gameplay videos and interviews were dropped that showcased what the game would be like from top to bottom. Some videos focused on the battles you’ll partake in, and others showed off the dramatic cutscenes you can expect to encounter.

Given these insights, fans are more excited about the game than ever. So being able to play the RPG a few weeks before its release might entice gamers to buy it on day one and spread the word about it ahead of time.