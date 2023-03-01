Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay Footage Showcases Ifrit Summons

Final Fantasy fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next mainline installment, Final Fantasy XVI. While we still have a few months to go before we can get our hands on the game, media outlets were given a special demo showcase. During this, we started to see some footage emerged online of the gameplay highlighted. Now, this is just a special media showcase demo, so there is some potential that the final product will be a bit different. Although, some epic gameplay footage is being shared online regardless of the potential changes inbound. One of the latest highlights that have surfaced online comes from IGN.

This latest footage highlight is a little over ten minutes, and it gives players a look at a battle with a Kaiju. It’s a showdown with our protagonist having to chip away at the beast’s health. Using various doges and hacking away at the beast with their sword, it seemed like all hope was lost. That is until we witness a summon to Ifrit, which greatly evens the odds in this match. Viewers can look at the two different fights, both as a normal human and one as the Ifrit summon. While it does look like you’re given far more damage and tank-like character as the summon Ifrit, it seems to come at the cost of being relatively slow.

At any rate, this game demo was a special media-only showcase experience. You might see some slight differences when the game officially launches into the marketplace later this year. Meanwhile, we already know that the title was crafted specifically for a launch on the PlayStation 5. It was just yesterday that it was reported Square Enix developed Final Fantasy XVI to get the most use out of the PlayStation 5 hardware. So while the PlayStation 5 has a six-month exclusive deal, the amount of optimization that would require to bring a PC port would take well over the sixth-month exclusive deal.

Furthermore, we know that there are no plans to delay Final Fantasy XVI. Again, as reported yesterday, the development team is extremely confident that this latest Final Fantasy installment will make its release date on June 22, 2023. In fact, the only thing that could push this game back from reaching the marketplace is a natural disaster. So as long as we don’t have some serious disaster happening by the development studio, we should see this game hit the marketplace on time.