Hogwarts Legacy Drops Soundtrack and Tour of London Attraction

To say that Hogwarts Legacy is a success would be deeply underselling what has gone on with the title from Avalanche Studios. The game may have taken its sweet time to get to gamers, but they couldn’t get enough of the title and what it had to offer once it was there. To the extent that over twelve million copies were sold of the game in the first two weeks of its release! That’s a number that many big-name titles don’t get in their lifetimes or struggle to reach in a few months. Add that to the positive reviews from fans and critics; this title made many feel the magic.

But if you’re hoping for a bit more or want to continue “feeling the magic,” you are in luck. A set of videos has dropped that ties into the game and the universe that gave us Harry Potter. For example, over at Warner Bros Studio London, they’re having a tour where you can experience “Hogwarts Legacy IRL” by showing off many sets and props used in the beloved movie adaptations of the original books.

As you go through the video below, you’ll see how the props and sets directly influenced ensuring the video game had the right look and style to make you feel like you were in Hogwarts. But it wasn’t just Hogwarts that was displayed on tour. You’ll also see remnants of the Forbidden Forest and the grounds by which you roam around.

So if you can’t go to London to experience it for yourself, you’ll want to check out the video below:

But what if you were looking for something to listen to so that you could enjoy the feeling of the game without having to replay everything to find something work listening to? You’re in luck because two videos highlighted the game’s soundtrack.

The first is all the “study” music you can hear within the title based on your location. You’ll tour the dorm rooms and hear how every one has a different tone with the music. It’s very relaxing and shows how much effort they put into making everything sound different.

Then, if you want something more adventurous, then you’ll need to check out the video with the full soundtrack below. You’ll experience the wonders of certain locations with their breathtaking beats. So take some time out of your day to listen to this wondrous soundtrack: