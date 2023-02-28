Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete ‘Flying Class’ | Walkthrough

After many hours of tirelessly sprinting around Hogwarts Legacy, it is finally time to take to the skies and travel with style. What kind of Witch/Wizard would you be if you didn’t ride around on an enchanted broom? Well, now you can with Madam Kogawa’s Flying Lesson. This is the pinnacle of Hogwarts’ systems.

Flying in Hogwarts Legacy will likely replace all other forms of movement for you whenever it’s available. The system is very free, although there are places you can’t fly and these are marked on your minimap whilst flying. These are very few and far between thankfully, so flying, once unlocked, becomes a fun activity that basically replaces your feet and also Floo Powder. Let’s dive right in.

Starting The Quest

This is a Main Quest, so it is unlocked automatically once you progress far enough into the campaign. More specifically, it will unlock after you have completed ‘Jackdaw’s Rest’, a rather lengthy and important quest.

Head outside to the Flying Class area, and you can start the quest. You will be introduced to a couple of new characters, namely Madam Kogawa.

Summoning Your Broom

After a cutscene with Madam Kogawa, you will be instructed to summon your broom. This is done simply by saying “Up”, but in reality, you will also need to do a QTE to get it to actually work. Like with most QTEs, once you have done it once, you will never need to do it again. In the future, you can just select your broom from a menu.

Flying Through Rings

Now you have your broom, it’s time to fly around and learn the controls – which can take a while to get used to. The elevation is controlled with the ‘right stick’ and direction is controlled with the ‘left stick’. You can speed up with the ‘right trigger’, or have a boost with the ‘left trigger’. The faster you move, the harder it is to control.

To get you accustomed to the controls, Madam Kogawa will instruct you to fly through some rings. There are two courses to complete, with each course teaching something new about broom handling.

Explore Hogwarts

Everett Clopton will suggest you go for a bit of a joyride whilst Kogawa isn’t looking. Doing so will give you an opportunity to fly all around Hogwarts, which not only helps improve your flying but gives you an idea of just how much freedom the broom gives you. You will be given a bit of a scolding by Madam Kogawa, but it was well worth it. Plus, there is no real negative consequence to doing it outside of a stern look.

Complete Your Quest

With all of that done, the quest is completed and you will learn about Spintwitches in Hogsmeade. This is where you will go later to buy your own broom – you can’t just take the school’s broom everywhere after all.

