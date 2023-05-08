Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Ranked Play SR system | Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 03 Reloaded is just around the corner. The mid-season update is releasing the highly anticipated Warzone 2 Ranked Play, aiming to give fans a competitive experience. As you play, you’ll want to get your hands on as much SR as possible to level up. If you want to familiarise yourself with the Warzone 2 Ranked Play SR system, we’ve got all the details, below.

The Warzone 2 Ranked Play SR system works similar to Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, but they’re separate systems with their own rank progression. In addition, queuing into a Ranked Play match in the battle royale will cost you a small SR fee.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best FJX Imperium (Intervention) Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best FJX Imperium (Intervention) Class | MW2 and Warzone 2: How to Switch Between Manual and Automatic Battle Pass Pathing | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- When is Plunder Returning? | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get the Tempered Plate Carrier | Season 03 | Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 03 | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Recruit a Friend and Earn Rewards | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: What is the BlackCell Battle Pass Offering? | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Ranked Play Rewards in Season 03 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2- How to Unlock the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2- How to Unlock the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle | Modern Warfare 2: All new Trophy Hunt Challenges in Season 03 Reloaded

Warzone 2 Ranked Play SR system

Here are all the ranks and how much SR you need to reach them:

Bronze: 0–899 SR

0–899 SR Silver: 900–2,099 SR

900–2,099 SR Gold: 2,100–3,599 SR

2,100–3,599 SR Platinum: 3,600–5,399 SR

3,600–5,399 SR Diamond: 5,400–7,499 SR

5,400–7,499 SR Crimson: 7,500–9,999 SR

7,500–9,999 SR Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

10,000 SR minimum Top 250: 10,000+ SR

When Ranked Play rolls out, you’ll start at Bronze and you’ll have to climb through the ranks. Your SR is based on your performance. In order to increase your SR, get a high placement and earn assists and eliminations. Players with the highest SR will be given a place on the Top 250 leaderboard for everyone to see. However, this won’t be an easy task and the higher rank you reach, the more challenging your matches are expected to be. Every match, you’ll battle it out against players in a similar rank to you.

Now you know how the Warzone 2 Ranked Play SR system will work, get ready to put your skills to the test when the mode rolls out on May 10.