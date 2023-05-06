Gameranx

Modern Warfare 2: All new Trophy Hunt Challenges in Season 03 Reloaded

More camos are up for grabs.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 03 Reloaded Trophy Hunt Camo Challenges

Following suit from the previous mid-season update, there will be a new Trophy Hunt event in Call of Duty. This time, you’ll have the chance to unlock two new sets of weapon camos in Season 03 Reloaded. Naturally, this means that a new set of challenges are on the way. If you want to know ahead of time what the new Trophy Hunt challenges will be in Modern Warfare 2 Season 03 Reloaded, we’ve listed them below.

By completing one weapon category challenge, you’ll unlock a new camouflage for every weapon in that category. If you finish all ten, you’ll earn another new camo for every weapon category, along with a weapon charm to show that you’ve ticked off every Reloaded Trophy Hunt task.

Trophy Hunt challenges in Modern Warfare 2 Season 03 Reloaded

If you want to get your hands on some fresh camos, here is what you’ll have to do:

  • Assault Rifles: Get 250 Operator Kills
  • Battle Rifles: Get 30 Headshot Operator Kills
  • SMGs: Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 30 times
  • Shotguns – Get 30 Hipfire Operator Kills
  • LMGs: Get 50 Operator Kills While Mounted
  • Marksman Rifles: Get 25 Longshot Operator Kills
  • Sniper Rifles – Get 30 Longshot Operator Kills
  • Sidearms: Get 50 Operator Kills
  • Launcher – Get 40 Operator Kills
  • Melee – Get 30 Operator Kills from Behind

The challenges don’t appear to be too difficult. If you’re going for hipfire kills, its recommended that you load into a playlist that has smaller maps. On the other hand, larger maps will favor LMG, Marksman Rifle, and Sniper Rifle challenges. Its worth noting that some of these Modern Warfare 2 Season 03 Reloaded Trophy Hunt challenges cross over with base camo challenges. If you have some base camos missing, you may be able to kill two birds with one stone.

