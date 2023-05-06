Fortnite: All new Reality Augments in v24.30 Update

A new Fortnite patch is live and it has brought a whole host of new content with it. The focus of the update is on the Star Wars “Find the Force” event which is running until May 23. However, the Reality Augment pool has been switched up once again, introducing new options and bringing back four old ones. To learn all the details about the Fortnite Reality Augments in v24.30, read on.

If you aren’t familiar with Reality Augments, they’re essentially perks that you can pick up during certain intervals of a game. The longer you stay alive, the more perks you’ll have the chance to grab to help you secure a victory. With the amount of perks that are available to choose from, you can create some powerful combinations.

All new Reality Augments in Fortnite v24.30

Here are the latest Reality Augments to join the island, along with what they do:

Tracker’s Armory- Grants a Flare Gun and Shadow Tracker Pistol

Grants a Flare Gun and Shadow Tracker Pistol Desperate Reload- Your Pistols will reload faster when reloaded with an empty clip

Your Pistols will reload faster when reloaded with an empty clip Steady Hands- Your Marksman Rifles will have reduced recoil

Your Marksman Rifles will have reduced recoil SMG Sign Off- The last three bullets of your SMG magazines will deal bonus damage

That’s not all, as the following Reality Augments are back in the rotation:

First Assault- The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage

The first bullet in the magazine of your Assault Rifle deals bonus damage Bush Warrior- You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage

You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage Forecast- You can always see the next storm circle

You can always see the next storm circle Mythic Munition- Unlocks the Mythical Tactical Pistol

There you have it, that is every new Reality Augment you can expect to roll in your next Fortnite match in v24.30. Its likely that even more Reality Augments will be added to the game in the not so distant future, so make sure to stay tuned for the latest updates.