Zelda-Themed Splatfest Arrives In Splatoon 3 Today!

If you’re looking forward to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, this will be a pretty big week for you. The game comes out on the 12th, but before then, Nintendo decided to have a bit of fun by transforming the monthly Splatfest of Splatoon 3 into a mini-promotion for the upcoming title. You might think we’re joking about that, but we’re not. The Splatfests have been used to promote games in the past, such as with Gen 9 last year. However, with this Splatfest, they’re going above and beyond to clarify what’s coming up.

The theme of the Splatfest is choosing your favorite part/gift of the Tri-Force. First, there’s the Power side which is tied to Ganondorf. Then there’s the Wisdom side that is tied to Princess Zelda. Finally, there’s the side of Courage, which is always tied to Link. The Tri-Force is often a focal point in the plot of most games in the franchise, so having it split up with people choosing what side to go on is fun.

But that’s not all. Nintendo also outfitted the Tricolor Battle to be a stage that is shaped like the Tri-Force. The references are clearly strong with this crossover. On that note, to remind people of the upcoming Splatfest, they dropped some new art highlighting the trio of Deep Cut and which side they are supporting in the event.

Only a few hours remain until the Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest begins in #Splatoon3!



Which team are you representing?#TeamPower#TeamWisdom#TeamCourage



The action kicks-off tonight at 5pm PT, see you there! pic.twitter.com/Y4g2SFjtaH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 5, 2023

It’s pretty cool, and that’s still not the only thing that Nintendo has dropped in line with this Splatoon 3 crossover. They also have limited-edition shirts of the Splatfest that you can buy, one for each part of the Tri-Force. So if you want to show off your love of it even more, that’s the perfect way to do it.

Nintendo has been doing right by its Inkling-focused franchise since it came out on Wii U, and the third entry has easily been getting the most love and the most upgrades. First, the Salmon Run mode has been expanded in numerous ways to keep players in it and show off the many ways it can be used via things like “Big Run” and “Eggstra Work.” Then, there’s the music of the game. They’ve been dropping new tracks after launch and showing off the recording sessions for fans to enjoy.

Plus, the crew of Deep Cut, Off the Hook, and the Squid Sisters have been appearing at Nintendo Live concerts, one of which will be in Seattle later this year.