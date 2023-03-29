Splatoon 3 Drops New Squid Sisters Song!

If you’ve enjoyed Splatoon 3 over the last several months, you will have another big weekend. That’s because the game will drop its next Splatfest on Friday! We’ll discuss the topic later, but having a Splatfest this month is big because there was a Big Run event to start off March. It’s unclear if they’ll try and do these 2-in-1-month schedules as time passes, but you never know! Either way, there’s plenty to look forward to in the new Splatfest. But today, they added another wrinkle into things as a new song has been dropped online!

Just as important, the song in question features none other than the Squid Sisters! You might recall that the two original songstresses had already teased a new song for the game earlier in the month. But this is a different track and a collaboration, no less! In this case, they’re teaming up with someone named “Ian BGM,” whom many gamers feel is the “Big Man” from the group Deep Cut! They’re the group currently doing the MCing for Splatoon 3, and it sounds like the character’s vocal style from the Deep Cut songs.

The song is called “Liquid Sunshine,” and it has quite a fun beat. So check it out below!

Musicology reports that the Squid Sisters collaborated with an enigmatic Splatlandian singer named Ian BGM on a new Splatfest battle song! Titled Liquid Sunshine, it's the audio equivalent of cherry-blossom petals dancing in the wind. Check it out—all players can hear it! pic.twitter.com/ryxrFKU3Wg — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) March 29, 2023

Pretty sweet tune, right? The Squid Sisters have been getting plenty of exposure and spotlight lately due to their return to the game via the Expansion Pass. If you haven’t gotten it yet, you can go back to Inkopolis and make it your home base for the rest of the time you play the game, should you choose. As a result, the Squid Sisters will be the ones who perform in the Splatfests in the overworld.

To be clear, everyone can hear “Liquid Sunshine” when the Splatfest arrives.

Speaking of which, you can pre-register for the Splatfest right now. The event’s theme is about which “mythical creature” you believe in. Is it the Loch Ness Monster, Aliens, or Bigfoot? It’s another in a long line of wacky topics that the game has been throwing at players since the beginning. So that makes it all the more interesting to see how people will respond to it and who will come out on top.

If you want to ensure you make your feelings known early, long into the game and go to the kiosk to get your shirt! Oh, and make some art, too, so you can support your team further!