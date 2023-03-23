Splatoon 3 Teases New Squid Sisters Song!

Despite being three games strong now, the Splatoon franchise isn’t afraid to keep things “fresh” by honoring its past as it goes into the future. Case in point, the Squid Sisters. They were the “MCs” of the world when the game first arrived on the Wii U. They would tell you what was going on, and then during the Splatfests, they would serenade you with various songs to keep your head bopping while you played or sought out something. In the sequel, they were a key part of the main campaign, which continued with Splatoon 3, where they once again guided you along in the story mode.

However, Splatoon 3 further paid tribute to them by having them come back in full via the first wave of the expansion pass. You got the chance to return to Inkopolis and enjoy being with the Squid Sisters again as they hosted the Splatfests in the town once more. Granted, it was more of a cosmetic change than anything else, but many still adore it.

But today, we got a small twist in the tale. Nintendo dropped a video revealing that at the upcoming Splatfest, you’ll hear a brand-new song from the Squid Sisters called “Tomorrow’s Nostalgia Today” and that it would drop during the event’s second half. The video below is a small teaser of the track:

The song will be a welcome thing to fans as they are always digging the games’ music. Nintendo has even released behind-the-scenes videos showing the real singers performing their tracks. That’s not even mentioning the Nintendo Live events in Japan, where the Squid Sisters, Off The Hook, and Deep Cut perform for crowds.

As for when the next Splatfest is, that would be next weekend. The 31st of March to the 2nd of April. The theme of the event is about the cryptids that you believe in. Do you think the Loch Ness Monster is real? Or do you believe in aliens? Or perhaps Bigfoot is the entity you put your faith in? Either way, you’ll be battling against other “fellow believers” when next weekend arrives.

The game has slowly but surely expanded its reach and content since its launch last September. We’ve already had multiple Splatfests, two Big Run events, and two “seasons” of free content. Nintendo has been doing right by its players, and this track likely is a bit of a “thank you” for all their support.