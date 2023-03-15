Nintendo Drops Another Recording Session Of Hit Splatoon 3 Tracks

Many things separate Splatoon 3 from other parts of the gaming world. But easily one of the coolest is the music. They show off the singing skills of the Inklings and Octarians in tracks that have become so iconic that they’ve held concerts featuring the Squid Sisters, Off The Hook, and Deep Cut over in Japan, and they’re mega events every time it happens. Sometimes video game fans just want to jam! They’re even going to release a CD set with several songs from the series soon in Japan. But if you want a little more from the music right now, there’s a video you need to watch.

Last month, Nintendo dropped a video showing off a recording session for one of the tracks to the game “Clickbait.” Fast forward to now, and they’ve dropped yet another video of a recording session for the artists behind Deep Cut. You’ll see their real-life performers doing some of their iconic songs and having a blast doing it. It’s sometimes easy to forget that these are real people making these tracks, but after watching this video, you won’t soon forget it:

Pretty cool, huh? The comment section of the YouTube video was alight with praise for the duo, and it’s not hard to see why.

If you’re more focused on the game, Splatoon 3 has offered plenty of things for gamers since the month began and even before. Wave 1 of the Expansion Pass DLC has already gone live. With it, you can head to Inkopolis and make that your home base for however long you want! So if you’re feeling nostalgic, you’ll want to get the pass. You’ll even be able to hear the Squid Sisters perform when it comes time for a Splatfest!

Wave 2 of the DLC will feature the Side Order story content and will release later this year. However, only small teases have been given of that so far.

We’re also fresh off of a Big Run event in the game that featured the arrival of a new King Salmonid in the Horrorboros. That didn’t stop people from getting enormous amounts of eggs within the competition and making Mr. Grizz very happy.

The Fresh Season is also available now, with free content that’ll give you new gear, weapons, and more.

Finally, since the Big Run was recent, next month, we’re likely to get a new Splatfest, and many will enjoy it no matter the theme.