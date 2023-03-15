Octopath Traveler II Receives Accolades Trailer

The year has already presented gamers with plenty of titles to keep them happy and content. If you’re an RPG fan, your cup literally runs over due to the amount of JRPG titles that have filled consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PC, and beyond. Last month, we got Octopath Traveler II, the follow-up to the hit 2018 title from Square Enix. The original game pushed boundaries with its HD-2D look that mixed pixel graphics with 3D scenery to deliver a more in-depth world. Add that to a combat system with incredible depth and eight unique stories to see why the game stood out.

Fast forward to 2023, and Octopath Traveler II promised to take what happened with the original game and push things to new heights. As many noted in their reviews, the game was indeed very good, if not great. Now, Nintendo has published an accolades trailer for the game, and it highlights what many of those reviews said and the highlights of the game in their eyes:

Piggybacking off that with our own gameplay experience of the title, we agree that the title has much of what fans loved about the first game and more.

First, the stories are unique compared to their first title counterparts. Even ones touching familiar ground, like stories of revenge and freedom, have a different backdrop, feel, and outcome than you may expect. Furthermore, certain stories are meant to be solely uplifting versus having a connection to the “hidden story” you’ll get to experience in the post-game content.

The battle system is easily the highlight of the title. The system from before is back, but with new twists to make things even more profound. The “Latent Power” system is a welcome addition that gives each character a unique ability to change the battle flow. For example, characters like Hikari and Ochette can unleash special attacks with their power, while others like Throne can act twice in one turn. Add that with Partitto’s ability to have a full BP gauge when his power is activated, and you have multiple options to get things done how you choose.

The game is also robust in its length. Many gamers have talked about how they’ve already poured dozens of hours into the game without breaking a sweat or being close to the end.

So if you’re looking for a deep RPG experience, you might want to look at Octopath Traveler II.