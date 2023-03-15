Ghostwire: Tokyo Free Massive Update Unveiled For April 12

If you thought Tango Gameworks was done with Ghostwire: Tokyo, think again. The developers have revealed a new update is coming to the video game, and it’s a big one. This title update is called Spider’s Thread, and it’s going to offer more gameplay content and areas to explore. But on top of that, we know that there are extended cutscenes added to the game, so if you want to go back and enjoy this game all over again, you’ll get more story content. Of course, best of all, this update is free, so you won’t have to spend any money on Spider’s Thread when it launches next month.

The main focus here for Ghostwire: Tokyo Spider’s Thread is the brand new game mode being added into the mix. Developers have added a 30-stage gauntlet with over 130 handcrafted levels. Overall, the main goal is to reach the end, so clear out the enemies and collect the rewards along the way. But with that said, there will be some new enemies you’ll be facing in this game. It’s noted that there is a fast-moving Retribution, an invisible Silent Gaze, and a high-flying Sanguine Dancer added into the mix for you to overcome.

Fortunately, you’ll have some new skills to take down these enemies. As you fight off the supernatural world from further colliding into ours, players can make use of a new counter-attack or a Charge Rush, which will allow players to augment their Palm Strike into a more powerful melee strike. Additionally, it’s worth going back through the game; as we mentioned, expanded cutscenes are now added to the game narrative.

These expanded cutscenes and even expanded areas of the map should help give more insight into the campaign narrative as you play the game. Of course, if you find an area of interest, then you can make use of the new expanded Photo Mode to capture the moment. More features as said to be included in the game update, but for now, the studio is keeping them a secret.

Again, Ghostwire: Tokyo’s Spider’s Thread update is set to launch for free on April 12, 2023. This will also come alongside the launch of the game on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 5 and PC will also receive the update. If you want a further breakdown of what’s to come, you can check out the official announcement post from Bethesda right here.