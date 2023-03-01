Splatoon 3’s Fresh Season Has Arrived!

Nintendo has been doing much with Splatoon 3 since its launch last September. In recent months especially, you didn’t have to wait too long for something new or exciting to be announced or revealed. February was full of announcements about the game, some of which have already taken effect. For example, yesterday was the release of Wave 1 of the Expansion Pass, where you can make Inkopolis your home base again if you desire. However, if you’re looking for a more content-focused way to brighten up the game, Fresh Season has arrived.

Much like in December with “Chill Season,” the “Fresh Season” content is a free update that brings players tons of new things to try out and participate in. For example, your catalog will be expanded with new gear from head to toe to wear. So the more battles you do, the more stuff you’ll unlock! Furthermore, two stages are being added to the roster to ensure that there’s even more variety to play on. One is a returning map from the previous entry in the franchise, and the other is an all-new stage!

Is it just us, or is today a bit fresher than usual? SRL here, pleased to announce that Fresh Season 2023 is live! You can dive in now to check out new weapons, gear, and stages. And players who purchase Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Inkopolis & Side Order can visit Inkopolis! pic.twitter.com/pGf6wSOiDa — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) March 1, 2023

For those wanting more from the battles, there are new choices to make for the weapons, including multiple variations on the weapons you may be using already. They’ve also brought back one of the special moves from games past via the Kraken Royale. So don’t be afraid to try them out and see if they suit your battle style.

Other additions from the Fresh Season include a jukebox! What good is that? For a little money, you’ll get to choose the song played during your battle. You can even play DJ during a group session if you’re the group host.

Even Splatoon 3’s card game got some big additions. Previously, you were only playing against the computer via the characters who lived in Splatsville. But with Fresh Season, you can take your game online and battle others in real time! You can even create rooms with up to ten people to see who’s the best among you.

As you can see, Fresh Season is offering quite a bit for no charge. The other thing to note is that we’ll get the second-ever “Big Run” event in March. The Salmonids are coming back, and they’re not coming back alone. A new King Salmonid is coming with them, so be ready to drive them back later this month!