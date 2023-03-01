Xbox Team Meets With Kojima Productions For Their Upcoming Game

Hideo Kojima is hard at work with Kojima Productions’ next big project. We know that the studio is working on Death Stranding 2. However, that’s not the only game on Hideo Kojima’s mind. If you recall, it was revealed that Hideo had met with Xbox and partnered up with a new game project. Today, we’re finding out that the Xbox team has finally made their way to the Kojima Productions studio to meet on this mysterious new game project. Unfortunately, we’re no closer to finding out what exactly Hideo has in mind with this game.

Recently, Aaron Greenberg, who is the VP of Xbox games marketing, tweeted out some images of his team meeting with Hideo Kojima. The tweet only mentioned that this was their first time visiting Kojima Productions. This partnership seems rather mutual as Xbox is likely thrilled to have a Hideo Kojima-developed game finally landing on the Xbox platform. Likewise, it was previously noted that Hideo Kojima was struggling to find a company that could provide the resources to bring out his video game project.

Our first visit to Kojima Productions with our Xbox Game Studios Publishing teams. Bringing engineering, cloud, marketing & production teams together to kick-off an exciting journey ahead. https://t.co/redLsUdcKj — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) March 1, 2023

That was until Hideo Kojima met with Microsoft. We recently reported on Hideo Kojima’s past comments made about game development. Overall, Hideo noted that he could easily get bored, and for a few years, he was considering a game project but couldn’t execute it. The problem was the level of technology that Kojima would need to bring this game out wasn’t quite ready. When it looked like things might finally be in his favor, Hideo started to pitch the idea to different companies, but most seemed to think he was mad. Fortunately, Microsoft seemed to understand what Hideo Kojima was after and could provide the technology to see this game come out into the marketplace.

Again, it’s a guessing game about what this title will comprise. It seems like there is more of a focus on cloud gaming, which might play a significant role in whatever this mysterious project is about. However, for now, we can only wait for a proper reveal trailer to highlight the game for the general public. At least we know that the Microsoft and Kojima Productions teams have finally met at the studio and can likely start preparing the production or technology required to get game development started.