Hideo Kojima Explains Why He Partnered With Microsoft For A New IP

When it comes to video game development studios, there are a few notable individuals that become incredibly iconic. One of those legendary developers that most might take notice of is Hideo Kojima. This individual has sparked many thrilling video game releases, leaving fans eager to see what Kojima might do next. Since his departure from Konami, Hideo Kojima created his own independent studio with Kojima Productions. But so far, the studio has only released Death Stranding, which is available on PC and PlayStation consoles.

Prior to the reveal of Death Stranding 2 during The Game Awards 2022, we knew that Hideo Kojima had partnered up with Microsoft. This would be for a new IP, but we have yet to see what this game is. While the official announcement reveals for this project has yet to be made public, we know what sparked this partnership. During a recent interview with Hideo Kojima, IGN asked about this new cloud project game being developed. Of course, we didn’t get any details about what the studio is delivering, But Hideo Kojima did admit what drew him to Microsoft.

According to Hideo Kojima, he gets bored easily. Fortunately, with game development, technology is always evolving. As a result, there are new exciting bars that are constantly being set for video games. But, technology is not always at the level Hideo Kojima needs to deliver his desired projects. The cloud project being developed right now is a game project that the famed developer has been considering now for over five years. The only thing that stood in his way was the technology surrounding this IP, and that’s when he started presentations.

I tend to get easily bored. Part of why I’ve been able to make games for 30 years is because new technology replaces the old so quickly. The tech you use today may not be applicable tomorrow, and I’m interested in figuring out ways to incorporate the new. Making the wrong choice can result in failure, of course. It’s a bit like a space program in that way. The project we’re working on with Microsoft is one I have been thinking about for five or six years already. The project required infrastructure that was never needed before, so I discussed it with lots of different big companies and gave presentations, but they really seemed to think that I was mad. It was ultimately Microsoft who showed that they understood, and now we’re working together on the project, including the technology front. Hideo Kojima – IGN

Going to various companies, Hideo Kojima found that most people saw him as mad for what he was trying to accomplish. The only company that seemed to understand his goal and could provide the technology needed was Microsoft, and that is what sparked this partnership. While Microsoft is helping with the infrastructure Hideo Kojima’s video game needs, we’re still left waiting for Kojima Productions to showcase the game. It’s a mystery for now, but in the meantime, we know that Kojima Productions will be bringing out Death Stranding 2 into the marketplace.

