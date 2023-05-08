First Nintendo Live Details Revealed, Splatoon 3 & Mario Kart 8 Tournaments

No word if Nintendo has managed to bring together St. Vincent and Ariana Grande to perform.

Nintendo has revealed the first details to their first Nintendo Live event, including the launch of two very exciting tournaments with their key franchises.

The first Nintendo Live event will be held between September 1 to 4, 2023, at the Seattle Convention Center.

As opposed to the initial announcement, Nintendo confirms on the official site now that there will also be a store with “exclusive Nintendo merchandise, event exclusives, and more!”

It certainly sounds like Nintendo will be coming out with quite a few collectible merch for these events, such as dated event exclusive shirts. Since these events will be held around America, Nintendo could also take the opportunity to bring some merch that have been only available in their New York store until now.

No word if Nintendo has assembled the killer combination of Ariana Grande and St. Vincent to perform in the next Nintendo Live, but we do know what tournaments they have planned.

Nintendo has also revealed that the September 2023 Nintendo Live will be the venue for the Splatoon 3 Championship 2023 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship 2023.

These tournaments start with online qualifiers for both games. The top players for both games will get free trips to the September Nintendo Event, spots in the tournament, as well as bonuses including My Nintendo Gold Points, trophies, jackets, and more. These tournaments are only open to legal residents of America and Canada, aged 13 and above, and legal residents of Mexico, aged 18 and above.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Championship 2023 Qualifier is an online Tournament, set up in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Tournament system itself. On May 27, between 2 to 6 PM PT, players should enter the tournament using the Tournament ID below:

1197-1366-3531

The Splatoon 3 Championship 2023 Qualifiers will go through several rounds, and of course, players will have to assemble their teams.

The events run from June 3 to 4, and then June 10 to 11. You can read the details below.

Ladder Round will be held from 12:00 PM PT to 3:00 PM PT on June 3, 2023.

Bracket Round and Top 4 will be held from 12:00 PM PT to approximately 6PM PT on June 4, 2023.

Does this herald Nintendo’s entry into esports, or are the Nintendo Live Events just going to be its own thing? While these aren’t quite the return of the Nintendo World Championships, or the Powerfest series, it does match Nintendo’s efforts in promoting Splatoon’s online community in Japan.

As much as its fun to imagine larger scale tournaments, the fact is this looks like Nintendo looking to gauge how successful these events can even be in the first place. Here’s hoping it turns out to be a safe and fun event for all.