Little Nightmares 3 Is In The Works Thanks To Bandai Namco Job Posting

Little Nightmares was a massive hit when it was first released. This puzzle platformer threw players into a dreary and horrifying world that kept players on the edge of their seats. So far, we had two installments for this franchise which was developed under Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. However, during the development of Little Nightmares II, Tarsier Studios was acquired by Embracer Group, which saw the studio lose the IP after Little Nightmares II shipped. Now with Bandai Namco Entertainment retaining Little Nightmares, this new installment will be their first time directly developing the next game.

Fortunately, it looks like this IP will not get buried away. A new job posting was uncovered from Bandai Namco that directly references the Little Nightmares IP. This job position on Linkedin is seeking out a producer assistant for the Little Nightmares IP, which will help out in the day-to-day production activities. It’s their goal to ensure that their next game hits the various milestones required before it’s ready to be shipped out into the marketplace. While we haven’t had an official Little Nightmares 3 reveal, this job listing at least points out that Bandai Namco is starting to develop the next major installment.

For those who might not be as familiar with this IP, Little Nightmares is a puzzle platformer that follows a young protagonist. Named Six, this little girl was trapped in an eerie facility where monstrous dangers could be found around any corner. Players are forced to navigate these environments, but keeping out of sight, solving a series of puzzles, and keeping out of sight. But you never know just what might pop up within the area, causing you to scramble at the last second into the shadows.

So far, we have two installments, with Little Nightmares II acting as a prequel. With this third installment, it will be interesting to see if the new team can carry on this IP with a thrilling experience and further expand on the storyline. Since Little Nightmares II took us in a prequel narrative, fans of the original Little Nightmares might be wondering just what happens after the post-credits scene wrapped up. At any rate, since it seems that development is underway, it’s only a matter of time before we finally get the grand reveal along with its expected launch date. Furthermore, those who might have yet to play these games can now do so on both last-generation and current-generation console platforms and PC.