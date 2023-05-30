Splatoon 3 Teases New Music For Seasonal Update

June 1st is going to be a big day for Splatoon 3 fans. Why? That’s the day when the “Sizzle Season” content drops for the title. The update will feature many upgrades, including plenty of new clothes to wear, weapons to get, and stages to play on. But the team behind the game isn’t stopping there. They know that gamers want even more content to enjoy. So as noted in a post on Twitter from Squid Research Labs, some new jams will come to the game. That includes some brass-based themes from a new group making their debut!

You can get the details in the post below, but it implies we’ll be getting some really unique tunes that you’ll want to listen to as you play.

Musicology here, reporting on new battle tunes by Yoko & the Gold Bazookas. This brassy new band is a side project for Yoko, who’s known as the trumpet player in Ink Theory. We can confirm that when you get 7 musicians who all play horns in the studio, the result is SKA-MAZING! pic.twitter.com/pZbw3IN1yr — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) May 30, 2023

This isn’t the first time that the game has added new tunes for special events. They’ve had past Splatfests get new tunes from new and familiar voices, and they’ve even made albums featuring the tracks released in Japan! They really love the music over there.

But for those who aren’t solely focused on the music, you’ll want to pay attention to the new 4.0 update that’ll welcome in the Sizzle Season.

As detailed by Nintendo Everything, the update breaks down everything you need to know about Sizzle Season and beyond. For example, it talks about some of the weapons balances and changes coming through the new season. So if you need to know how your favorite setup will be affected, you’ll want to check out the patch notes.

Furthermore, it highlights the two new stages you’ll get to play in both the standard modes and in Salmon Run. First, the main mode stage is Barnacle & Dime, which is a mall setting. Then, in Salmon Run, you have Jammin Salmon Junction, which used to be a highway before things went bad.

Additionally, they tease the new gear and weapons you can get and the new TableTurf cards you can add to your deck to be an even bigger threat in the minigame.

Returning to the music for a sec, the patch notes also state that three new songs will be featured! So that brass band might be dropping more than one track for us to hear.

Either way, Nintendo has been doing right by Splatoon 3 players with each new season, and fans will no doubt dive back into the ink, and not foam, to see how the game plays in the new season.