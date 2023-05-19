Splatoon 3 Highlights New Stage and Announces Next “Big Run” Event!

There’s been plenty of news recently with Splatoon 3. The game continues to sell well on the Nintendo Switch since its debut last September and remains one of the most popular games in Japan. Beyond that, they just announced the new “Sizzle Season” that’s coming out on June 1st. The season will continue the new tradition of expanding what players can access regarding weapons, clothing, battle cards, and more. But just as important, there will be new stages for players to fight on, both in the standard modes of play and in the Salmon Run mode. On that note, some interesting tidbits have been revealed about said Salmon Run.

First off, in a new tweet on the official Twitter handle, the team at Squid Research Labs broke down the upcoming Salmon Run stage called “Jammin’ Salmon Junction.” According to them, the stage was once a highway before it fell into disrepair. After that, it was turned into a concert venue, which is why it looks like it does in the pictures below.

Happy Friday! SRL Real Estate here with great news heading into the weekend—we've discovered a new Salmon Run stage! Known as Jammin' Salmon Junction, the site was a multilane highway that fell into disrepair before being upcycled into a concert venue. Hope it was done to code! pic.twitter.com/U39R3gWSj5 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) May 19, 2023

This new stage will undoubtedly provide many challenges and areas for strategy when players dive into it next month. But if you’re eager for more things to do in Salmon Run, the SRL team has some good news.

First, they’ve announced that the next “Big Run” event will happen on June 9th-11th. The stage for the “takeover” has also been announced as Undertow Spillway. If you’re unfamiliar with this expansion of Salmon Run, “Big Run” is when the Salmonids take over Splatsville and its various stages. To repel them, players will have to go to the area they’ve taken over and try to repel them. It plays just like Salmon Run but with a new stage and, thus, new possibilities. The other big change is that in this invasion, the “Boss Salmonids” appear sometimes, and if you take them down, you’ll get extra Golden Eggs to bring to Mr. Grizz.

Based on what happened in the last two Big Run events, you can expect a new Boss Salmonid to show up in some capacity, but they haven’t been teased yet.

Another addition to the Salmon Run recently was the “Eggstra Work,” where you can do special runs either alone or in a team and get some special prizes. They’ve announced that the next one will happen on June 30th-July 2nd.

So as you can see, June will have you very busy dealing with Salmonids in Splatoon 3.