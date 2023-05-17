Splatoon 3 “Research Team” Breaks Down Upcoming Additions

If you didn’t see the news yesterday, Splatoon 3 is about to get another significant upgrade to its content via the upcoming “Sizzle Season.” This is the latest in the free seasonal updates that the game has had in the last several months. First was the “Chill Season,” then the “Fresh Season,” and now, we have the “Sizzle Season.” Much like with those previous two sets, there are going to be numerous additions coming through the new season, including weapons, gears, stages, and more. So if you need a detailed breakdown of what’s coming down the pipeline, the team at Squid Research Labs is here to help!

On Twitter, the official handle for the franchise broke down the big updates coming via “Sizzle Season,” so you know exactly what you’re in store for. First, they talked about the S-Blast 92, one of the newest weapons of the set. The big draw with this piece is that it has two firing modes. If you need distance, you stay on the ground, and you fire with good accuracy. But if you’re in a close-range scrap, you merely need to jump and fire to unleash a much more powerful blast that is sure to make your opponent go “splat!”

Sorry—we're just so excited. Check out this video of the S-BLAST '92 in action. No batteries required! And note that jumping while firing is how you activate the shorter-range firing mode with bigger blasts. Keep your feet on the ground to hit faraway targets with precision. pic.twitter.com/tPHvMusgF2 — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) May 17, 2023

Another thing they talked about in the Twitter thread was a new feature called “Challenges.” These are a spinoff of something that happened in the previous title, where players can take on unique matches with equally unique rules to see if they can come out on top. So, for example, you might have a season of challenges where everyone has a trizooka and is trying to kill everyone through it. Another might have you in stages where fog is all over the battlefield, and you have to be mindful of where you go so you don’t get splatted. Or perhaps you’ll get a challenge where your jumping ability will be more pronounced than before!

These challenges will have limited timeframes, so you’ll want to be mindful of when they’re active so you don’t miss out!

No matter how you look at it, things are getting interesting with Splatoon 3 once again. Plus, this new “Sizzle Season” is merely building on everything already put into the game. Splatfests are still incredibly popular. Gamers have been loving the new Big Run and Eggstra Work sessions for Salmon Run, and there’s still more to come, as the game hasn’t even been out a year.