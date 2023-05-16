Splatoon 3 Announces “Sizzle Season”

One could easily look at Splatoon 3 as a perfect example of how to launch a title and keep players coming back to it via its free updates and side content. Granted, you could play the game for years just testing your skills in Turf Wars and ranking up in the pro matches, but Nintendo knows better. They know that the gamers who play the title want more and something new to strive for every month. So one of the things they did with their third title in the franchise was expanded that by adding new “seasons” to the game and ensuring there was plenty to get in them.

First, there was “Chill Season,” then there was “Fresh Season,” and now, we have “Sizzle Season.” We won’t stop you if you want to predict what the fall season will be named. According to Nintendo of America, “Sizzle Season” will arrive on June 1st, and it’ll come with plenty of things to make you happy and help you find something fresh to do, use, and strive to get.

First up, we have a new stage entering the game. It’s called “Barnacle & Dime,” and it’s a mall setting. So you’ll get to ink to your heart’s content while people around you shop to their heart’s content. It’s a perfect balancing act.

Plus, there are new weapons that you’ll get to use and see if they fit your playstyle. First, there’s the “Painsbrush,” which is a modified inkbrush weapon. Then there’s the S-Blast 92, a powerful weapon that can KO your foes in one shot if you aim it correctly.

If you’re looking to do more Salmon Runs, you’re in luck, as a new stage is also being added there. Jammin Salmon Junction will be ready for you to defend in June. Just remember to collect the eggs while you explore the map! For you Tableturf Card Battlers, there’ll be a new set of cards to add to your decks if you can get them! So don’t be afraid to mix and match and see how good your deck can be!

Think we’re done? Well, we’re not. True to the “seasonal” name, the catalog will be updated with lots of new items for the summer season, and that means you’ll have plenty of ways to show off your fashion sense.

There’s even more in this Splatoon 3 season that we didn’t mention! So check out the video below and prepare for the content to drop next month!