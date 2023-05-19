Take-Two CEO Still Considering Nintendo Switch Support Going Forward

The Nintendo Switch was a massive success for Nintendo. They really needed something to take hold in the marketplace after their flop with the Nintendo Wii U. However, the Nintendo Switch life cycle is coming to an end. There can’t be much support going into this console from Nintendo in the upcoming year. In fact, we might have seen the last major release for the platform with the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Still, there is nothing official out right now to showcase what the Nintendo Switch successor will end up being. Instead, there is just radio silence from Nintendo on that front, and we don’t expect anything different as Nintendo is pretty tight-lipped on what they are working on. So while we wait for their next console platform to debut, we know that future support for the Nintendo Switch is a bit up in the air.

One of the major industry leaders for third-party video game launches, Take-Two Interactive, recently spoke with Gamesindustry.biz. The company recently had a financial report go live with big expectations of a revenue bump soon. That has sparked some players to assume a Grand Theft Auto 6 installment is finally getting ready to be unveiled and released. But the publication spoke to the Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick about the Nintendo Switch after this financial report.

One of their games planned to release on the platform, Midnight Suns, was canceled for the Nintendo Switch. So, although they do have games in the works, such as the recent release of Lego 2K Drive along with Star Wars Hunters, does the future look very bright for Take-Two Interactive on Nintendo’s current console hybrid? Well, we’re still not very sure.

All the CEO could say is that he thinks they will continue to support it. That doesn’t give too much confidence that there is support coming for the platform, and if there is, it doesn’t seem like this is a platform being put too much thought in from my own speculation. Of course, as mentioned earlier, a successor is expected to come for the Nintendo Switch, which would prompt support to be focused more on the next-generation Nintendo platform.

Now the question is just what this next Nintendo console will provide for gamers. Nintendo likes to change up how players enjoy games, but with the Nintendo Switch being such a hit, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a new console revision that keeps the same overall style of the Nintendo Switch but bumps up the performance power. But, again, that’s purely speculative and not based on anything officially unveiled.