Street Fighter 6 Open Beta Is Now Live

We’re weeks away from the arrival of Street Fighter 6, and Capcom is doing its best to ensure that gamers are ready for the experience once it debuts. The biggest thing they’re doing is launching another open beta to help gamers get familiar with the various systems of the new title while also helping them test the online play and other matters. The beta is now live, meaning you can jump in and see how you match up against other gamers. But if you want a little help before you start playing, Capcom has made a little Twitter thread to assist you.

You can read the thread yourself below, but we’ll give you a recap of what it says so you don’t have to worry about it. First off, the Street Fighter 6 beta won’t “throw you to the wolves” solely because you choose to fight someone. Instead, you can head to a “Beginner Server” to play against those on your skill level and see how things work beforehand. So if you don’t want to get overwhelmed immediately, that’s where you should go. But be warned! You won’t be able to stay there forever. After you do a few battles, you’ll “graduate” and move to the normal servers.

Another thing you’ll get to do in the beta is create your first avatar. However, if you were a part of previous betas, you should be able to use your past one. If you haven’t done one yet, you’ll have one shot to do it how you want. So don’t say you’re “done” until you’re really sure.

Before heading into battle, something key you’ll want to do is head into the “Battle Settings” mode. You’ll get to select the fight you’ll be from the limited roster and the control scheme you’ll want to use. There are multiple control options, so feel free to try them out until you find the one that best suits you.

Despite this being a beta, there are many options for you to fiddle with to have your preferred experience. That includes messing with the camera, the menus, and more.

Plus, you can record certain matches within the beta, so show off your best moves and combos and then watch them again!

Finally, it’s important to remember that this is only a beta. Things are going to go wrong with it. So endure for now so that everything can improve when the main game launches on June 2nd.